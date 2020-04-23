Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Upgraded at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was upgraded by Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$23.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$22.00. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.75.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$22.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$250.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

