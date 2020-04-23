Eight Capital Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.10

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TV. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

