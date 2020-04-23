Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

