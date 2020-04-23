Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Eight Capital

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Teranga Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.52.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.