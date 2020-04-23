Eight Capital Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$19.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.54.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$10.32 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

