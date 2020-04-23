Eight Capital Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$19.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.54.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$10.32 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

