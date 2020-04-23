Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

TSE TCN opened at C$7.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$206,649.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 833,182 shares in the company, valued at C$5,739,207.57.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

