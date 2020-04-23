Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.53. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.69. The company has a market cap of $851.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$58.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$584,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,990,082.40. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$39,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,824.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

