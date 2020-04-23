Eight Capital Increases Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$1.65

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROXG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Roxgold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Roxgold from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ROXG opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of $412.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

