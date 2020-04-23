Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $633.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

