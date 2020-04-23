PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.51.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$9.09 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

