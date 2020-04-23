Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Eight Capital

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a market cap of $896.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$305,867.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,901 shares in the company, valued at C$3,657,418.43. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,518,883.02. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,700 shares of company stock worth $126,043 and sold 254,589 shares worth $821,827.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

