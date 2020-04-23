Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE:POW opened at C$20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

