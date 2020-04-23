Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Eight Capital

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.22.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

