NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.