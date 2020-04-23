Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

