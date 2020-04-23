National Bank Financial Cuts Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$6.50

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.63.
About Nexa Resources
