National Bank Financial Cuts Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$6.50

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.63.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Analysis: Kaleyra and Its Peers
Head to Head Analysis: Kaleyra and Its Peers
Ur-Energy Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital
Ur-Energy Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital
Short Interest in Verso Corp Declines By 10.3%
Short Interest in Verso Corp Declines By 10.3%
Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. Drops By 10.1%
Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. Drops By 10.1%
Chubb Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings
Chubb Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings
Wesdome Gold Mines PT Raised to C$12.50 at Eight Capital
Wesdome Gold Mines PT Raised to C$12.50 at Eight Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report