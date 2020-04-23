National Bank Financial Cuts Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$6.50

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.63.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

