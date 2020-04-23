Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$11.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

LUG stock opened at C$9.76 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

