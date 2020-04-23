Short Interest in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Declines By 9.8%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,296,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

ICHR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

