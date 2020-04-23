Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 6,731,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

