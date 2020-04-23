Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 3,749,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTI. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

