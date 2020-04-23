Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Drops By 10.0%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,386,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TEL opened at $67.28 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.