Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Decreases By 10.0%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 179,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $294,169.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,503,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,896,416.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,894 shares of company stock worth $22,649,663. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $40,186,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $14,440,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $13,401,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $135.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.93. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

