J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MAYS stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.10.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

