DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 3,389,300 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DEAC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

