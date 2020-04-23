Short Interest in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Decreases By 10.1%

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

BCC stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

