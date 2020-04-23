Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €253.47 ($294.74).

ADS stock opened at €211.20 ($245.58) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €207.59 and its 200-day moving average is €265.09. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

