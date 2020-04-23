Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 190104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

