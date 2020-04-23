SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNY. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

