Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $387.71 and last traded at $386.69, with a volume of 563945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.22.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.53.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

