B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.75. The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 3525741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.94.

In related news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 26,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$703,724.22. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,479,658.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,267.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.06. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

