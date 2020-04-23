Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.50 ($13.45).

WKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 732 ($9.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 807.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,051.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

