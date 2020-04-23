Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of BMA opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,701,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 290,741 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.