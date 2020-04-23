Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE:JELD opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $883.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

