Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Main First Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 17.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

