Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $206.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

