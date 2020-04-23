Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

