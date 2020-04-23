RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.38 on Thursday. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $880.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

