Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Coal from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $436.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Coal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

