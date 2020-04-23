Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $459,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.