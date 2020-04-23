Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

