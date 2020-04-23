Dollar General Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

