GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oddo Securities cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,668.20 ($21.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75). Also, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 831 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,714.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

