Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.70. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 535.71%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.