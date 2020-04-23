Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Reduced by Analyst

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on INFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

INFY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.