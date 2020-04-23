Oppenheimer Comments on Walmart Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WMT. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

