JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to GBX 6,500

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,084 ($106.34).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,808 ($115.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,449.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,298.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 48.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 69.78 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

