Oppenheimer Comments on Kroger Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

