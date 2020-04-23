Piper Sandler Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

MTB stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.