BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,820 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,651.07 ($21.72).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.13) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,590.25.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

