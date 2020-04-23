BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,820 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,651.07 ($21.72).
LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.13) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,590.25.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
