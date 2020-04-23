Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:LL)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

LL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:LL opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Workspace Group plc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Workspace Group plc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Banco Macro SA ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Banco Macro SA ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Air France-KLM Sponsored Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Air France-KLM Sponsored Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Lendingtree Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Lendingtree Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report