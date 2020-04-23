Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

LL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:LL opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

